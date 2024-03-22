Watch CBS News
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. breaks Denver Nuggets single-season team mark for 3-pointers in a season

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Post-championship runs for the Avalanche and the Nuggets are very different
Post-championship runs for the Avalanche and the Nuggets are very different 00:40

Michael Porter Jr. broke the Nuggets record for most three-pointers in a season on Thursday night during a 113-100 win over the New York Knicks. The record had stood since Denver's 1996-97 season.

DENVER NUGGETS VS NEW YORK KNICKS, NBA
Michael Porter Jr. points to the bench after hitting a three pointer against the Knicks during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 113-100 win at Ball Arena on Thursday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dale Ellis previously held the record. He played on numerous NBA teams, including a stretch with the Nuggets in the mid-90s.

Porter now has 193 three-pointers this season and there are still about a dozen games to go. He has been playing at a particularly high level since the All-Star Break. He attributes that in part to a restful vacation in the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas.

"Cabo was a great break. I needed it for sure," he said.

But he says he also has incorporated some tweaks into his game. 

A big part of the Nuggets success this season has been Porter's availability. In previous seasons he struggled with various injuries, but he has played in a career-high 69 games this season.

Now sitting behind Porter on the single-season three-pointers franchise list are Ellis (No. 2, 192) and Randy Foye (No. 3, 189).

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 8:18 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.