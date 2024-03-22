Michael Porter Jr. breaks Denver Nuggets single-season team mark for 3-pointers in a season

Post-championship runs for the Avalanche and the Nuggets are very different

Michael Porter Jr. broke the Nuggets record for most three-pointers in a season on Thursday night during a 113-100 win over the New York Knicks. The record had stood since Denver's 1996-97 season.

Michael Porter Jr. points to the bench after hitting a three pointer against the Knicks during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 113-100 win at Ball Arena on Thursday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dale Ellis previously held the record. He played on numerous NBA teams, including a stretch with the Nuggets in the mid-90s.

Porter now has 193 three-pointers this season and there are still about a dozen games to go. He has been playing at a particularly high level since the All-Star Break. He attributes that in part to a restful vacation in the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas.

"Cabo was a great break. I needed it for sure," he said.

But he says he also has incorporated some tweaks into his game.

A big part of the Nuggets success this season has been Porter's availability. In previous seasons he struggled with various injuries, but he has played in a career-high 69 games this season.

Now sitting behind Porter on the single-season three-pointers franchise list are Ellis (No. 2, 192) and Randy Foye (No. 3, 189).