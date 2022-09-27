Nuggets coach Michael Malone recovering after his car was struck by hit-and-run driver

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone says he's recovering after the car he was in was hit by a truck recently.

He said on Monday that it was a hit-and-run, and that the driver of the truck took off after the collision.

"It was actually really scary. I was driving home with (assistant coach) Ryan Bowen and a guy hit us. Tried to leave the scene in his truck ... his truck wasn't working because he hit us pretty fast. And then he got out on foot and left the scene with his dog," Malone told reporters at a Nuggets news conference in Denver the day before of the team's training camp practices start up.

Malone says he's feeling much better now, and that he and his security guard are working with police to find the driver.