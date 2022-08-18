Watch CBS News
Michael Hill charged with criminal negligence in care of developmentally disabled man

By Jennifer McRae

After a years-long investigation, a caregiver of an at-risk adult has been charged with criminal negligence causing serious bodily injury. The Denver District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Michael Hill in conjunction with their at-risk unit. 

According to prosecutors, Hill, 40, cared for a developmentally disabled man and in 2019 a welfare check found the victim naked and covered in feces at his home.

The victim also appeared malnourished and was not receiving his medication. The victim was removed from Hill's care and has since recovered. 

