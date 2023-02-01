Michael Clifton, second of two men sentenced to 98 years for armed robbery, released after 24 years

The second of two men sentenced to 98 years in prison over 24 years ago for an armed robbery is now free tonight.

Michael Clifton was convicted in the case along with Rene Lima-Marin.

Lima-Marin's story got national attention when he was released from prison by mistake and re-arrested years later.

For the loved ones of Michael Clifton, the long-awaited moment was about to arrive. A reunion more than two dozen years in the making.

Clifton is now out of prison and into the arms of his family.

"It's a lot of emotion built up, but I'm grateful the governor granted me this clemency," he said with his voice slightly trembling.

It was 1998 when Clifton and Lima-Marin committed an armed robbery at an Aurora video store. Both received harsh 98-year sentences.

Lima Marin was released way early due to a paperwork mixup, but Clifton remained behind bars.

The victim of the robbery, Jason Kasparek, opposed the releases at first. He said at the time, "I'm sorry I'm a victim. It's a life sentence for me."

But through a program called "restorative justice," Kasparek met first with Lima-Marin and later Clifton, then Clifton's family and agreed to support the releases.

Clifton's father told Kasparek then, "you're part of the family now."

Kasparek replied, "thank you. I'm proud to be part of the family."

Following his release, Clifton had words of praise for his one-time victim: "I'm grateful I call him my brother and he calls me his brother."

Both Clifton and Lima-Marin say they regret taking part in a crime.

Lima-Marin said, "to be completely honest with you I try not to think back anymore what happened in the past is the past and it's all about the future."

Clifton added, "I'm just looking forward to a second chance at life and taking advantage of the opportunities."

His mother, Earnestine Clifton, spoke emotionally: "it's wonderful, my heart is put back together."

An opportunity, for now, to hug members of his family and be grateful for a system of justice that sometimes works in very unusual ways

Clifton thanked the governor for his clemency, his attorney Adam Frank and the crime victim, Kasparek, for helping him reach this day.