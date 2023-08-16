Fullback Michael Burton joins the Denver Broncos fully embracing his role, 'You gotta be gritty'

Fullback Michael Burton joins the Denver Broncos fully embracing his role, 'You gotta be gritty'

Fullback Michael Burton joins the Denver Broncos fully embracing his role, 'You gotta be gritty'

There are only 24 active fullbacks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. That means eight teams don't even currently roster the position, but the Denver Broncos is among those rostering one of the few.

Fullback Michael Burton is on his sixth NFL team, as he joins the Broncos this season. Burton fully embraces the mentality of his position, which is all guts, no glory.

CBS

"I think it's, obviously, a very important position," Burton said during a training camp press conference. "But versatility really comes with that position. You've got to be able to be a guy who can run the ball, catch the ball, run, block, pass protect, as well as play special teams, be a four-core guy to pick up extra snaps."

To make it as fullback, you gotta be gritty, down to do all the dirty work and get little credit, explains CBS Sports Anchor Romi Bean.

Burton won Super Bowl LVII last season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He will wear no. 20 as a Bronco this year.

"I take a lot of pride in playing the fullback position, as well as being a four-core special teams player," Burton said.