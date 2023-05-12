Watch CBS News
Mesa County Sheriff's deputies seize 100,000+ fentanyl pills, 75 pounds of meth

Mesa County Sheriff's deputies seize 100,000+ fentanyl pills, 75 pounds of meth
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and 75 pounds of methamphetamine. It happened Wednesday night during a traffic stop near Debeque, east of Grand Junction. 

Mesa County

Police arrested Ramon Cesena-Valdez, 25, of Grand Junction. He is facing several charges including pattern of manufacture, sale or distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell/distribute/possess methamphetamine/fentanyl and child abuse. 

