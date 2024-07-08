Meet Olive, the first official CRT therapy dog for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado

Meet Olive, the first official Community Response Team Therapy Dog for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. She is a four-month-old pure-bred Golden Retriever.

Olive is the newest member of the Community Response Team in Douglas County. Douglas County

Olive took the oath of office as she was welcomed into her new role. She was donated to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office by Connors K9 PAWS (Pups Assisting Warriors to Succeed).

The founder of Connors K9 PAWS, Mike, has donated his time to ensure Olive gets the training and certifications necessary to fulfill her role on the CRT.

Olive is a four-month-old pure-bred Golden Retriever. Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released this statement, "We are incredibly grateful for Mike's support and know that adding Olive to the team will enhance the vital work they are already doing in our Douglas County community."