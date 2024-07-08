Watch CBS News
Local News

Meet Olive, the first official CRT therapy dog for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Meet Olive, the first official Community Response Team Therapy Dog for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. She is a four-month-old pure-bred Golden Retriever. 

dougco1-crt-dog-from-dougco-sheriff-copy.jpg
Olive is the newest member of the  Community Response Team in Douglas County.  Douglas County

Olive took the oath of office as she was welcomed into her new role. She was donated to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office by Connors K9 PAWS (Pups Assisting Warriors to Succeed).

The founder of Connors K9 PAWS, Mike, has donated his time to ensure Olive gets the training and certifications necessary to fulfill her role on the CRT. 

dougco2-crt-dog-from-dougco-sheriff.jpg
Olive is a four-month-old pure-bred Golden Retriever. Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released this statement, "We are incredibly grateful for Mike's support and know that adding Olive to the team will enhance the vital work they are already doing in our Douglas County community."

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.