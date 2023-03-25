Watch CBS News
Local News

Medina Alert: Police searching for pickup truck after fatal hit & run in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police search for truck after hit & run in Denver
Police search for truck after hit & run in Denver 00:17

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert overnight after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Denver on Friday night. A pickup truck collided with a person and killed them and then drove away.

crash2.jpg
CBS


The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and 14th Avenue, just south of Colfax Avenue.

Police in Denver on Saturday were looking for a white Ford F-150 Extended Cab truck with front end damage. It had a Colorado license plate AROI43. A description of the pickup truck included the detail that a headlight is out on the passenger's side.

 
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 720-913-2000.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 10:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.