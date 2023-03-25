Medina Alert: Police searching for pickup truck after fatal hit & run in Denver

Police search for truck after hit & run in Denver

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert overnight after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Denver on Friday night. A pickup truck collided with a person and killed them and then drove away.

The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and 14th Avenue, just south of Colfax Avenue.

Police in Denver on Saturday were looking for a white Ford F-150 Extended Cab truck with front end damage. It had a Colorado license plate AROI43. A description of the pickup truck included the detail that a headlight is out on the passenger's side.

If you see this vehicle, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/qYpqSvcGNf — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) March 25, 2023



Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 720-913-2000.

