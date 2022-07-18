Medical Center of the Rockies gets Level 1 trauma status

Medical Center of the Rockies gets Level 1 trauma status

Medical Center of the Rockies gets Level 1 trauma status

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies as a Level 1 trauma center. That means the hospital provides the highest level of trauma care, and may keep some patients from having to go to metro Denver for care.

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies UCHealth

"Not only is this a great achievement for our hospital, but it's also great news for our patients and our community," said Kevin Unger, MCR's president and CEO.

In order to get a Level 1 trauma center designation a hospital meet strict criteria, including surgical resources and patient volumes. Level 1 trauma centers also have to have around-the-clock coverage by trauma surgeons and availability of specialists including orthopedics, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology.

In 2021, MCR provided trauma care to 1,853 patients, mostly from home accidents, and motor vehicle crashes.

Distal radius surgery at Medical Center of the Rockies UCHealth

For many years, Colorado's only Level 1 trauma centers were in the Denver Metro Area requiring that critically injured patients had to be flown to Denver for care, costing precious time and taking them away from family.

Now the trauma program can pursue national certification with the American College of Surgeons.