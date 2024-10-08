Nonprofit serving Lakewood's homeless population in need of a new home

Nonprofit serving Lakewood's homeless population in need of a new home

Nonprofit serving Lakewood's homeless population in need of a new home

A resource for struggling families and those living on the street in Lakewood is in desperate need of a new location.

Without it, Mean Street Ministry, which operates a food bank and day shelter along the West Colfax corridor, might not survive.

CBS

"I was homeless and looking for a place to stay one night, stayed behind the dumpster here," Rollin Huber said.

The decision would change his life.

"A gentleman from Mean Street came and got me at six in the morning and took me in," Huber explained.

Alone in Colorado after losing his job when COVID-19 hit, Huber found more than just a warm meal at Mean Street Ministry.

"You grow to rely on these people a lot you know, and they become your family," Huber said. Today, he's a volunteer and an ambassador for their mission, a mission that is now in jeopardy. "Devastated absolutely devastated," Huber added.

For years they've run a food bank and cafe out of a portion of the New Life in Christ Church.

"On a Tuesday or Thursday, which is food bank day, we average about 150 to 170 a day," said James Fry about the number of people they serve.

Fry is the executive director and founder of the nonprofit, which at the end of the year will not have its lease renewed.

"I think the church is looking for a new look, " Fry said.

They're now forced to find a new and affordable place for roughly 100 volunteers and the many more they serve.

Without it, they're facing a challenge of their own.

"We will be a homeless, homeless mission," Fry said with concern.

Part of the challenge for the organization is trying to find a new space still along the West Colfax corridor because many of those they serve need close access.

After years of being a resource for the community, they're hoping someone in the community can be a resource for them.

"If somebody's got a warehouse or someone's got an empty space, well you know, it would keep us alive" Fry said.