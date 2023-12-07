Meals on Wheels volunteers provide more than just food, also community connection in Colorado

'Tis the season for giving. Whether it's gifts, money, or your time. CBS News Colorado recently joined volunteer Kevin MacCary on his Meals on Wheels route and saw him delivering much more than food.

The Meals on Wheels program is run by the Volunteers of America Colorado. The only criteria to receive Meals on Wheels is that recipients are at least 60 years old. The meals are low in fat and cholesterol but packed with nutrients essential for seniors.

Kevin makes deliveries every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. They're a welcome sight for the seniors he serves. The daughter of one recipient said Kevin's deliveries are the "highlight for [her] dad… On Wednesdays, he looks forward to seeing [Kevin]."

Kevin is also a veteran. His army career started on a tank in Germany then he went to law school and spent 22 years as a JAG and eventually retired as a colonel.

Kevin's volunteering doesn't stop on the weekends. He also coaches Special Olympics teams.

"If you want to coach and have fun, you don't have to be that great at these sports, then do Special Olympics," MacCary said.

This season's biggest win, Kevin says, came when one of his players returned to the field after a tough battle with leukemia.

"This year at flag football I was setting up the field and I looked up and there was Finn," MacCary said. "That made my season right there. I could have lost every game. It didn't matter. That was a winning season just for that. Everyone keeps saying volunteering pays you so well because you can't buy a moment like that."

Volunteers of America Colorado serves more than 100,000 people a year, thanks to the dedication of people like Kevin MacCary. If you'd like to donate to Volunteers of America Colorado or volunteer for Meals on Wheels, visit the website: https://www.voacolorado.org/holidays