Lahaina in pictures: Before and after the devastating Maui wildfires

1,300 still missing after Maui fires 1,300 still missing after Maui fires 04:05

Hawaiian officials are prepared for the death toll to keep rising from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

More than 100 people were confirmed to have died as of Tuesday night, and recovery crews with cadaver dogs continue to work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles in Lahaina, the historic coastal town on the island of Maui.

These before and after pictures show the extent of the devastation in Lahaina.

Lahaina Banyan Court and the banyan tree, which is over 150 years old, with branches more than 100 feet long. Getty Images

The historic banyan tree is pictured in the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina, August 11, 2023. MOSES SLOVATIZKI/AFP via Getty Images

A small church in Lahaina called Maria Lanakila. Getty Images

Burned houses adjacent to Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, on August 11, 2023. PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty Images

An aerial view of the town of Lahaina and the boat marina. Getty Images

An aerial view of a boat, destroyed by a wildfire, sitting in the water on August 11, 2023, in Lahaina. Getty Images

Another aerial view of the town of Lahaina before the fires. Getty Images

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The harbor of Lahaina. Getty Images