Lahaina in pictures: Before and after the devastating Maui wildfires
By Gina Martinez
/ CBS News
Hawaiian officials are prepared for the death toll to keep rising from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
More than 100 people were confirmed to have died as of Tuesday night, and recovery crews with cadaver dogs continue to work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles in Lahaina, the historic coastal town on the island of Maui.
These before and after pictures show the extent of the devastation in Lahaina.