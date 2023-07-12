Golden man Matthew Mannix in custody after Las Vegas standoff and hostage situation

The man accused of holding a woman hostage as he tossed furniture out the window of a Caesar's Palace hotel room Tuesday is from Golden, Colorado. Matthew Mannix also has an open warrant and a long criminal history in Colorado.

The 35-year-old made national news during his hours-long standoff with a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team. Mannix was allegedly, "extremely high" on drugs, told police he was armed and taunted police, according to an arrest report.

Matthew Mannix Las Vegas Metro Police

After police released a partially-redacted arrest warrant, a records check shows an active warrant out of Jefferson County for charges including possession of a dangerous weapon, previous offender in possession of a weapon -- both class 5 felonies -- parole or probation violation and theft of $300 to $1,000; both misdemeanors.

His previous criminal history includes a kidnapping conviction from 2022, a property damage conviction from 2011 and a domestic abuse case from 2010 which resulted in a temporary restraining order being issued against him. He has over a dozen cases in Colorado alone, but details were not immediately available on some of the older cases.

For his alleged role in the Caesar's Palace incident Tuesday, he's facing charges in Las Vegas for kidnapping, coercion with threat of force with a deadly weapon, destruction of property, resisting arrest and disregard for safety.

The name of the victim was withheld but she appears to know Mannix. In the arrest report, police said the woman told them they had both been binging illegal drugs for several days and the two were living a transient lifestyle on the Las Vegas strip. She said she believed he was an MTV actor.

She told police that when Mannix broke the window, she thought he would try to throw her out of it. Mannix was not found to have any firearms, but did have a knife, according to police.

CBS

Police estimate the value of property damaged to be around $50,000.

One detective described it as "some of the most severe property damage that I have seen in my 18 years as a detective."

Mannix remains in custody and has a court appearance Wednesday. It's not clear if he'll be extradited to Colorado before or after facing trial in his Las Vegas case.