Matt Turner announces candidacy for 2026 sheriff race in Weld County, Colorado

Matt Turner has announced his candidacy for sheriff of Weld County, an announcement which comes nearly two years before voters will cast ballots. Turner is a captain with the sheriff's office currently and a U.S. Army veteran.

Weld Capt. Matt Turner Weld County Sheriff's Office

Turner, who has served at the sheriff's office since 2012, said he has the endorsement of Steve Reams, who has been sheriff since 2014 and is term limited.

In Turner's announcement, he said his campaign for the county's highest law enforcement position will be rooted on reducing drug crimes and executing warrants. He also said he would work to modernize the sheriff's office with new technologies while also prioritizing the sheriff office's staff and their mental health.

Turner, who received the Purple Heart after being deployed to Iraq, has served in several roles within the sheriff's office. Those roles include public information officer, detentions sergeant and patrol sergeant.

"People should feel safe; it is a basic human need. Safety cannot be achieved or maintained by one person alone; it requires community effort," Turner wrote. "I am running to be the next Sheriff of Weld County. I will work with the citizens to increase and improve public safety through community involvement, engagement, and education."