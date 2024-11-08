Massive Snowstorm cancels, delays flights at DIA
Travelers may be finding it hard to get in and out of Colorado over the next couple of days. According to Flight Aware, on Friday mid-day, 437 flights were cancelled and 522 flights were delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA).
DIA posted on X that crews at the airport are on stand-by to handle the snow as it develops. The airport encourages travelers to get to the airport early. However as the storm develops more cancellations and delays are likely.
Much of Colorado is under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Weather Watch. Snow totals are expected to reach 1-3-feet across much of the state.