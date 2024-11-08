Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive Snowstorm cancels, delays flights at DIA

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Massive Snowstorm cancels, delays flights at DIA
Massive Snowstorm cancels, delays flights at DIA 01:27

Travelers may be finding it hard to get in and out of Colorado over the next couple of days. According to Flight Aware, on Friday mid-day, 437 flights were cancelled and 522 flights were delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA). 

DIA posted on X that crews at the airport are on stand-by to handle the snow as it develops. The airport encourages travelers to get to the airport early. However as the storm develops more cancellations and delays are likely. 

LINK: Another snowstorm set to bury Denver, could paralyze travel across Colorado's Eastern Plains

Much of Colorado is under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Weather Watch. Snow totals are expected to reach 1-3-feet across much of the state.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.