What we know about the Colorado Springs shooting victims

Two bartenders were among the five people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday, family and friends have confirmed. Police have not yet confirmed the names of anyone who was fatally shot, but as witnesses begin to speak out alongside family and loved ones, details about the victims are emerging.

Derrick Rump, a Colorado College graduate who was originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania, was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting, CBS News has confirmed. His friend, Anthony Jaramillo told CBS Philadelphia that Rump was "loving, supportive, with a heavy hand in his drink pouring, and just a really good listener."

A second bartender, Daniel Aston, was also killed, CBS News confirmed. Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man from Tulsa who moved to Colorado Springs two years ago, worked as an entertainer at the nightclub in addition to behind the bar, the Associated Press reported. His parents, Sabrina Aston and Jeff Aston, told the AP that their son "lit up a room" and was "always smiling, always happy and silly."

This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022. / AP

"We are in shock, we cried for a little bit, but then you go through this phase where you are just kind of numb, and I'm sure it will hit us again," Sabrina Aston said, according to the AP. "I keep thinking it's a mistake, they made a mistake, and that he is really alive."

Details about the attack have trickled in steadily since news first broke early on Sunday morning, and police identified the suspected gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and receiving treatment for injuries. Investigators have not announced a potential motive nor have they determined whether the shooting can be prosecuted as a hate crime. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said charges brought against the suspect "will likely include first-degree murder."

At a news conference, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the suspect shot at patrons inside Club Q, described as a "safe haven" for the city's LGBTQ community. The suspect opened fire with a "long rifle" as soon as he entered the building, and authorities found at least one other firearm at the nightclub, Vasquez said.

At least 25 people were injured.

Local officials, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and witnesses have credited several Club Q patrons for confronting and subduing the gunman until police arrived, hailing them as heroes. Suthers noted in a statement released Sunday that "their actions saved lives."

When authorities shared their most recent update, it was still unclear how many of those who were injured had been shot, since some people were hurt while trying to flee the nightclub, according to a police spokesperson. As of late Sunday, officials said that at least seven people injured in the shooting remained in critical condition.