Marshall Fire damage estimate now tops $2 billion

The Marshall Fire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County in December 2021 caused damage totaling more than $2 billion. That makes it the most expensive wildfire in the history of Colorado.

The loss estimate was provided by Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway during a meeting last Friday. That estimate comes of what he is anticipating once all the claims are paid. 

The cause of that fire has yet to be determined. 

First published on October 27, 2022 / 2:57 PM

