Marshall Fire damage estimate now tops $2 billion
The Marshall Fire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County in December 2021 caused damage totaling more than $2 billion. That makes it the most expensive wildfire in the history of Colorado.
The loss estimate was provided by Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway during a meeting last Friday. That estimate comes of what he is anticipating once all the claims are paid.
The cause of that fire has yet to be determined.
