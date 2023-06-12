Watch CBS News
Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport. The incident happened on Friday.  

United Airlines says Wayans was told he would have to gate-check his bag. That's when Wayans allegedly pushed past the airline employee who he was interacting with and tried to board the plane.

Police ended up citing and releasing him. Wayans says he found another flight to his comedy show in Kansas City, but one of his two shows Friday night had to be canceled.

He posted a video on Instagram complaining about the employee.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 6:59 PM

