Missing Indigenous Persons Alert sent for Mariya Crespin in Denver

A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out for 16-year-old Mariya Crespin of the Dakota on Wednesday morning, as Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation worked to find her.

CBI

According to the CBI alert, Crespin was last seen on March 19 leaving the 300 block of South Meade Street in Denver.

There was no information regarding another other individuals she might have been in the company of.

If you see Mariya, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/pDnrfJWGJ6 — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) April 19, 2023

Crespin is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Mariya Crespin can call 911 or with information at Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.