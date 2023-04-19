Watch CBS News
Missing Indigenous Persons Alert sent for Mariya Crespin in Denver

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out for 16-year-old Mariya Crespin of the Dakota on Wednesday morning, as Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation worked to find her. 

mariya-crespin-cbi-1.jpg
CBI

According to the CBI alert, Crespin was last seen on March 19 leaving the 300 block of South Meade Street in Denver.

There was no information regarding another other individuals she might have been in the company of. 

Crespin is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.  

Anyone who sees Mariya Crespin can call 911 or with information at Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 10:31 AM

