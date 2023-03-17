It's March Madness in Denver as four First Round NCAA Tournament games take place at Ball Arena

It's March Madness in Denver as 4 games take place at Ball Arena

It's March Madness in Denver as 4 games take place at Ball Arena

It's March Madness in Denver as 4 games take place at Ball Arena

March Madness is taking over in Denver. The Denver Sports Commission is expecting the NCAA Tournament men's games that are being played at Ball Arena to bring $4 to $8 million of revenue to the city.

The court before the opening round of the NCAA mens basketball tournament at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, March 16, 2023. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Eight teams will play in front of sold out crowds in the First Round:

(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor, 11:30 a.m.

(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton, 2 p.m.

(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga, 5:35 p.m.

(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU, 8:05 p.m.

One of the players who'll be playing on Friday who's on the Grand Canyon Antelopes has an interesting local tie to Denver sports history.

Walter Ellis of the Grand Canyon Antelopes cuts a piece of the championship net following their win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Thunderbirds 84-66. Louis Grasse / Getty Images

Walter Ellis is a reserve guard for the team and is the son of former Denver Nuggets star LaPhonso Ellis.

A second-generation Ellis in the home of the Nuggets. 🤝@iamwalterellis X @PhonzESPN pic.twitter.com/QjY5GpvtA9 — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) March 16, 2023

A social media post from the Grand Canyon Men's Basketball Twitter account shows Ellis pointing with pride at the poster of his dad that's in one of the hallways of the arena.

RELATED: Baylor coach Scott Drew helps brother Bryce when Grand Canyon's uniforms don't arrive at NCAA Tournament site