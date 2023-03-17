Watch CBS News
It's March Madness in Denver as four First Round NCAA Tournament games take place at Ball Arena

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

March Madness is taking over in Denver. The Denver Sports Commission is expecting the NCAA Tournament men's games that are being played at Ball Arena to bring $4 to $8 million of revenue to the city.

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ROUND 1
The court before the opening round of the NCAA mens basketball tournament at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, March 16, 2023. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

 

Eight teams will play in front of sold out crowds in the First Round:

(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor, 11:30 a.m.

(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton, 2 p.m.

(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga, 5:35 p.m.

(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU, 8:05 p.m.

One of the players who'll be playing on Friday who's on the Grand Canyon Antelopes has an interesting local tie to Denver sports history.

Grand Canyon Antelopes v Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Walter Ellis of the Grand Canyon Antelopes cuts a piece of the championship net following their win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Thunderbirds 84-66. Louis Grasse / Getty Images

Walter Ellis is a reserve guard for the team and is the son of former Denver Nuggets star LaPhonso Ellis.

A social media post from the Grand Canyon Men's Basketball Twitter account shows Ellis pointing with pride at the poster of his dad that's in one of the hallways of the arena.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 7:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

