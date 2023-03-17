It's March Madness in Denver as four First Round NCAA Tournament games take place at Ball Arena
March Madness is taking over in Denver. The Denver Sports Commission is expecting the NCAA Tournament men's games that are being played at Ball Arena to bring $4 to $8 million of revenue to the city.
Eight teams will play in front of sold out crowds in the First Round:
(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor, 11:30 a.m.
(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton, 2 p.m.
(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga, 5:35 p.m.
(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU, 8:05 p.m.
One of the players who'll be playing on Friday who's on the Grand Canyon Antelopes has an interesting local tie to Denver sports history.
Walter Ellis is a reserve guard for the team and is the son of former Denver Nuggets star LaPhonso Ellis.
A social media post from the Grand Canyon Men's Basketball Twitter account shows Ellis pointing with pride at the poster of his dad that's in one of the hallways of the arena.
