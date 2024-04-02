Watch CBS News
Many Coloradans may not have enough money to retire at their goal age

By Gabrielle Cox

Americans saving up for retirement say they need $1.46 million. This is according to a new survey from Northwestern Mutual

The study states the average amount in retirement accounts is $88,400. It says one of the issues in Americans figuring out retirement on their own because they cannot afford financial advisors. Only half of Americans even have access to a retirement plan.

The City of Denver offers free financial help through the Office of Financial Empowerment

