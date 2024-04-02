Many Coloradans may not have enough money to retire at their goal age

Inflation, financial pressures lead more Americans to believe they need more in retirement savings

Americans saving up for retirement say they need $1.46 million. This is according to a new survey from Northwestern Mutual.

The study states the average amount in retirement accounts is $88,400. It says one of the issues in Americans figuring out retirement on their own because they cannot afford financial advisors. Only half of Americans even have access to a retirement plan.

The City of Denver offers free financial help through the Office of Financial Empowerment.