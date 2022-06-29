Manitou Incline open for summer hours with some closures

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)- The Manitou Incline is operating on summer hours, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There are some days that are off-limits to hikers because of the Barr Trail Mountain Race and the Pikes Peak Marathon.

The Manitou Incline will be closed July 17 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Barr Trail Mountain Race. The Incline will be closed on Sept. 17 from 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and all day Sept. 18 for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.

Hikers must show proof of reservation before hiking.

The reservation system at the Manitou Incline that began during the coronavirus pandemic is permanent.

The reservation system began in August 2020 when the incline limited the number of hikers at a time to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The system was made permanent do to safety concerns with overcrowding on the trail.

Every 30 minutes, 65 people can reserve a spot between 6-9 a.m., 45 people between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 25 people between 3:30-6:30 p.m. Reservations can be made up to one month in advance.

The park operations manager said those who make a reservation will receive safety reminders that include what hikers need to eat, drink, wear, and do before embarking on the incline to avoid problems that could lead to a rescue.

Additional Information:

Parking is available at Hiawatha Gardens (10 Old Mans Trail, Manitou Springs) for $1/hour, or users can make a reservation and pay to park at the Iron Springs Chateau. There is a free 22-person shuttle from Hiawatha to the Incline that runs every 20 minutes from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and beginning in April, two shuttles will run every 10 minutes between 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Please note, masks are required on the shuttle in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention orders for public transportation. For those who don't take the shuttle from Hiawatha, prepare for a 1.3 mile walk to the Incline. Incline hikers are prohibited from parking in the Barr Trail parking lot or along Ruxton Avenue and Winter Street. Barr Lot is meant only for those hiking into the Pike National Forest.

There are opportunities for walkups since about 20-30% of those who make reservations are no-shows. About half of those hiking the Manitou Incline are locals while the rest are from out of state and even out of the country.

