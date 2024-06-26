Watch CBS News
Mandatory evacuation issued after wildfire reported in Northern Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for part of Larimer County due to a wildfire. It's about eight miles north of Wellington.

Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority says a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for N CR 7 East to I-25 from MM 281- 288 and E CR 82 (Buckeye) south to E CR 70 (Owl Canyon). 

The agency encourages those affected to evacuate south on N CR 7.

Officials say Poudre Fire crews are responding alongside the Wellington Fire Protection District to battle the wildfire.

