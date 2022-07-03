Man wearing construction vest wanted for bank robbery

Denver Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on June 24, 2022. It happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 383 South Broadway Street in Denver. Police say the suspect displayed a demand note, and then fled the scene on foot.

Denver bank robbery suspect. FBI Denver

He was wearing a construction vest, an LA hat and carrying a gift bag at the time of the robbery. He's described as a White male, 180 pounds, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, 35 to 40-years-old with tattoos covering his right arm.

FBI Denver and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. You can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to $2,000.