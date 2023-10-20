Watch CBS News
Do you recognize this man? He stole $18,000 in tools from Colorado Home Depot stores.

By Jennifer McRae

By Jennifer McRae

Commerce City police are asking for help finding a man who stole more than $18,000 worth of various tools from Home Depot stores in the Denver metro area. Investigators said he made the fraudulent purchases during the first week of August. 

tool-purchases-tools-1-commerce-city-pd-on-fb-copy.jpg
Police in Commerce City are searching for this man, wanted for stealing more than $18,000 worth of various tools from Home Depot stores.  Commerce City Police

Police said he made more than 70 fraudulent purchases at Denver metro area stores using a company's Home Depot card that had been lost.

home-depot-commerce-city-theft-suspect.jpg
Police in Commerce City are searching for this man, wanted for stealing more than $18,000 worth of various tools from Home Depot stores.   Commerce City Police

He has multiple tattoos on his arms, hands, neck and legs. He is associated with a white truck captured in a security video. 

tool-purchases-tools-4-commerce-city-pd-on-fb-copy.jpg
Police in Commerce City are searching for a man driving this white truck, wanted for stealing more than $18,000 worth of various tools from Home Depot stores.  Commerce City Police

Commerce City Police Investigator Couture at 303-727-3915 or ecouture@c3gov.com.

