Do you recognize this man? He stole $18,000 in tools from Colorado Home Depot stores.

Commerce City police are asking for help finding a man who stole more than $18,000 worth of various tools from Home Depot stores in the Denver metro area. Investigators said he made the fraudulent purchases during the first week of August.

Police in Commerce City are searching for this man, wanted for stealing more than $18,000 worth of various tools from Home Depot stores. Commerce City Police

Police said he made more than 70 fraudulent purchases at Denver metro area stores using a company's Home Depot card that had been lost.

He has multiple tattoos on his arms, hands, neck and legs. He is associated with a white truck captured in a security video.

Police in Commerce City are searching for a man driving this white truck, wanted for stealing more than $18,000 worth of various tools from Home Depot stores. Commerce City Police

Commerce City Police Investigator Couture at 303-727-3915 or ecouture@c3gov.com.