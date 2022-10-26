Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed by Louisville police identified

By CBSColorado.com Staff, Michael Abeyta

Louisville Police fatally shoot man they say had butcher knife
The man who was shot and killed by Louisville police after he threatened them with a butcher's knife was been identified. The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Lynn Fredericksen, 57.

The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 Block of E Street, near Courtesy Road and Empire Road.

In a statement, officers responded to calls regarding domestic violence. When officers arrived, a bloody Fredericksen was in the house holding a butcher's knife.

According to Louisville police, Fredericksen threatened the three officers at the scene with the knife and they shot him. No officers were injured in the shooting.

A photo shows the scene of a police shooting at the 300 Block of E Street in Louisville. CBS

The Boulder County Investigation Team, as well as the District Attorney's Office, will investigate this shooting, and all officers that were involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy in these incidents.

The Colorado Crisis Services line is 1-844-493-8255, and if you or someone you love has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

