Man shot to death in Littleton on West Riverwalk Circle

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Littleton. It happened just after 3 a.m. on West Riverwalk Circle, not far from the Interstate 25 Belleview Avenue exit.

Police said when officers responded to the scene they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He died a short time later.

Investigators are looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV and said anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation should call Littleton police at (303) 794-1551.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 3:18 PM

