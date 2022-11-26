Man shot by El Paso deputies after allegedly shooting at them dies days later

A man shot by El Paso sheriff's deputies earlier this week died in the hospital Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive in Fountain regarding an alleged domestic violence incident involving an intoxicated man on Sunday. When they arrived, the sheriff's office said a man - later identified as Ross Milton Floersheim - came out of the house and allegedly shot at deputies.

At least one deputy fired back, hitting Floersheim, 41. He was taken into custody and brought to a hospital, where he's been under the guard of deputies since the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday morning.

The El Paso Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and the El Paso County Coroner will release information as to Floersheim's cause and manner of death.

A LinkedIn account for someone with the same name as Floersheim shows a job history as a registered nurse in the U.S. Army, first stationed out of Fort Carson from 2007 to 2009, then in Germany. He then worked as a nurse for about three years in the private sector and another year at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs before returning to Fort Carson as a charge nurse, overseeing other registered nurses.

Prior to joining the Army, he attended the New Mexico Military Institute, Raton High School and then nursing school at New Mexico State University.

His LinkedIn shows an honorable discharge from the Army in 2012 and the Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars from 2008. Official military records were requested but not immediately available over the weekend.