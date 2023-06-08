Man recalls vehicle flipping into Cherry Creek during hit-and-run incident

It's a wreck caught on video that's going viral all over the internet. A car was sent careening into Cherry Creek on Tuesday evening with many witnessing the incident.

The victim driving that vehicle was Victor Fallon, a Denver runner who just so happened to be around town finishing his errands when he was hit from behind by a minivan.

The impact sent him off an embankment on eastbound Speer Boulevard and into the creek. He landed upside down and says water began rushing into his vehicle.

Bystanders rushed in and were able to pull Fallon out of his overturned Volkswagon safely. Fallon says he only sustained minor injuries in the wreck, while the person who hit him ran away from the scene on foot.

Although Fallon says he only suffered a few bumps and bruises, he is thankful for the individuals who helped him. But he wants the suspect who hit him to be identified and arrested.

"If you have any photos of him please share it. If we can find him, you know that would be great because he needs to face the consequences for what he did," Fallon expressed.

Denver police continues to investigate the incident as no arrest have been made yet.