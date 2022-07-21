Man posing as real estate agent arrested, accused of stealing from homeowners

A man who police said has been posing as real estate agent and stealing from homeowners in Colorado Springs has been arrested. Brandon Hernandez of Lakewood is accused of posing as a realtor representing an out-of-state client and stealing items from the residences.

Brandon Hernandez Colorado Springs Police

Hernandez, 37, is facing charges of theft. Investigators also discovered that he had approximately 13 outstanding warrants including 9 active felony warrants, including burglary, theft, larceny, failure to comply, failure to appear, and dangerous drug offenses. Those warrants are from several counties in Colorado, including El Paso, Weld, Denver, Douglas, Arapahoe, Boulder and Jefferson.

Hernandez was arrested in Morrison on July 15 with the assistance of the Morrison Police Department. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on possession of suspected fentanyl and several pieces of suspected stolen jewelry.

A search warrant was conducted on Hernandez's residence and officers seized approximately $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry. Police said that he has a lengthy criminal history for similar offenses, including providing false information to pawn brokers.

"This is an example of how different law enforcement agencies continue to work together to protect the citizens in our communities. Unfortunately, it is another example of how the fentanyl bill fails to properly address the fentanyl epidemic in our state," Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez stated.