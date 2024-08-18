Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after late-night shooting at Colorado cemetery

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A fight broke out Saturday between a group of people making a late-night visit to a friend's gravesite in Wheat Ridge. 

One man was fatally shot and a woman injured. 

The suspect was later found on the Crown Hill Cemetery property grounds, along with his weapon. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office booked 22-year-old Ryan Trujillo-Falcon on murder and assault charges Sunday. 

According to the sheriff's office, Wheat Ridge Police officers initially responded to the cemetery located at 7777 W. 29th Avenue at 11 pm. Saturday. The unidentified male and female shooting victims were taken to a hospital. The male was pronounced deceased there. The female was treated for injuries and released. 

gravesite-homicide-ryan-trujillo-falcon-arrested-from-jeffco-so.jpg
Ryan Trujillo-Falcon following his arrest Sunday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The three people know each other and were visiting the gravesite of one of their friends, per the sheriff's office. 

No details were included about what lead to the altercation, how many people total were visiting the gravesite, or how the group gained access to the cemetery. 

Crown Hill Cemetery closes at 5 p.m. every day of the week, according to its website. 

The sheriff's office did state that its investigators are still interviewing witnesses today.   

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor at CBS Colorado in Denver with more than 30 years of journalism experience in digital, television and print media.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.