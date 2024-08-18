Man dead after late-night shooting at Colorado cemetery

A fight broke out Saturday between a group of people making a late-night visit to a friend's gravesite in Wheat Ridge.

One man was fatally shot and a woman injured.

The suspect was later found on the Crown Hill Cemetery property grounds, along with his weapon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office booked 22-year-old Ryan Trujillo-Falcon on murder and assault charges Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, Wheat Ridge Police officers initially responded to the cemetery located at 7777 W. 29th Avenue at 11 pm. Saturday. The unidentified male and female shooting victims were taken to a hospital. The male was pronounced deceased there. The female was treated for injuries and released.

Ryan Trujillo-Falcon following his arrest Sunday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The three people know each other and were visiting the gravesite of one of their friends, per the sheriff's office.

No details were included about what lead to the altercation, how many people total were visiting the gravesite, or how the group gained access to the cemetery.

Crown Hill Cemetery closes at 5 p.m. every day of the week, according to its website.

The sheriff's office did state that its investigators are still interviewing witnesses today.