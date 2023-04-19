Man in custody after shooting that left 1 dead near South Vallejo Street

The Denver Police Department says a man is in custody after a shooting that took place near South Vallejo Street on Thursday morning.

Authorities say, on Thursday at approximately 12:08 a.m., DPD officers were called to the 1900 block of South Vallejo Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, identified as 41-year-old, Richard Leal, suffering from a gunshot wound as he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Through DPD's investigation, detectives determined Jakari Martin, 23, as the suspect in the incident. Investigators say the incident began after a verbal exchange between the victim and suspect, who were known to each other.

Martin is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder.