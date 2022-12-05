Police nab suspect accused of commercial burglary spree in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a suspect is in custody who is accused of committing a burglary spree.

Police say, 39-year-old Titus Emilyon was taken into custody around 11:50 p.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, Emilyon burglarized three businesses between Hill Top Drive and the 2500 block of Highway 74 from 11:17 p.m. to 11:27 p.m. in the Kittredge area. Officers say he gained entry into the businesses by smashing glass doors and took cash registers.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

When officers responded to the alarms from the two business, they were on the look out for the suspected vehicle, which was a 2008 silver Ford Escape. Investigators say the vehicle is believe to be used in a pervious burglary last month.

Deputies located the vehicle along Highway 74, less than two miles away from the burglaries. Police say Emilyon was the driver of the vehicle, while a broken glass was seen on his person and a discarded cash register was located a short distance away.

So far, Emilyon faces various charges following the incident which include:

6 counts of 2nd Degree Burglary

6 counts of 3rd Degree Burglary

Felony Criminal Mischief

Misdemeanor theft

According to investigators, Emilyon has an extensive history of commercial burglaries that occurred in JeffCo dating back to Oct. 30.

Investigators with the Clear Creek and Boulder County Sheriff's Offices are also working to determine if recent spring of commercial burglaries are also connected to their jurisdictions.