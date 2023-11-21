Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody found dead at Downtown Detention Center, Denver Sheriff says

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Sheriff Department announced that a male who was in custody at the Downtown Detention Center was found dead.

The department says around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a male who was in the custody of the department was "found unresponsive in a housing unit by deputies."

The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver
DENVER, CO - March 09: The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center (also known as the Denver downtown detention center or Denver jail), part of the Denver Justice Center in downtown Denver, Colorado on March 9, 2016. Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to the department, a medical team was called and eventually, the man in custody "was pronounced dead at the DDC."

Due to protocol, the Denver Police Department has opened a death investigation. 

The sheriff department says the man's identity and cause of death will released by the coroner's office. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 3:33 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.