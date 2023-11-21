Man in custody found dead at Downtown Detention Center, Denver Sheriff says

The Denver Sheriff Department announced that a male who was in custody at the Downtown Detention Center was found dead.

The department says around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a male who was in the custody of the department was "found unresponsive in a housing unit by deputies."

DENVER, CO - March 09: The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center (also known as the Denver downtown detention center or Denver jail), part of the Denver Justice Center in downtown Denver, Colorado on March 9, 2016. Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to the department, a medical team was called and eventually, the man in custody "was pronounced dead at the DDC."

Due to protocol, the Denver Police Department has opened a death investigation.

The sheriff department says the man's identity and cause of death will released by the coroner's office.