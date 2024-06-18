Watch CBS News
Man convicted in deadly shooting in Denver, sentenced to life in prison

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly shooting last year. Uriel Rios-Avila was sentenced for the deadly shooting inside a car wash near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive that happened in March 2023.

6th-and-santa-fe-homicide-uriel-rios-avila-mugshot-dpd-copy.jpg
Uriel Rios-Avila  Denver Police

Investigators said that Rios-Avila shot and killed the victim, later identified as David Trujillo, 52, in the driver's side of a vehicle about 7:50 a.m. inside the car wash at the Sinclair Gas Station in the 600 block of Santa Fe Drive. They said Rios-Avila rode away from the scene on a yellow bicycle. 

car-wash-police-flyer.jpg
An image showing the suspect, Uriel Rios-Avila, riding a bicycle away from the scene of a deadly shooting at 6th and Santa Fe in March 2023.  Denver Police Dept.

Police caught up to Rios-Avila several hours later after he changed clothes and tried to cut his hair to change his appearance. He was found hiding inside a hole under a set of train tracks before he was arrested. 

According to the probable cause statement, Rios-Avila's girlfriend told police that he was upset and thought she was cheating on him with Trujillo. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 4:37 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

