Man convicted in deadly shooting in Denver, sentenced to life in prison

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly shooting last year. Uriel Rios-Avila was sentenced for the deadly shooting inside a car wash near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive that happened in March 2023.

Uriel Rios-Avila Denver Police

Investigators said that Rios-Avila shot and killed the victim, later identified as David Trujillo, 52, in the driver's side of a vehicle about 7:50 a.m. inside the car wash at the Sinclair Gas Station in the 600 block of Santa Fe Drive. They said Rios-Avila rode away from the scene on a yellow bicycle.

An image showing the suspect, Uriel Rios-Avila, riding a bicycle away from the scene of a deadly shooting at 6th and Santa Fe in March 2023. Denver Police Dept.

Police caught up to Rios-Avila several hours later after he changed clothes and tried to cut his hair to change his appearance. He was found hiding inside a hole under a set of train tracks before he was arrested.

According to the probable cause statement, Rios-Avila's girlfriend told police that he was upset and thought she was cheating on him with Trujillo.