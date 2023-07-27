Man sentenced for murdering King Soopers supervisor in broad daylight

Colorado's 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday a man was convicted of murdering a King Soopers Distribution Center supervisor in broad daylight.

17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason announced the first-degree murder conviction of Michael Poydras, 32, following a two-week jury trial in the Adams County District Court.

According to the Adams County District Court, on October 20, 2021, around 9:17 a.m., the Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting at 1700 N. Tower Road. Officers arrived on the scene and located a number of shell casing and a vehicle that had crashed near by.

The victim identified as Ryan Dillard, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Adams County District Court.

Through an investigation, Aurora detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby location from the incident.

Adams County District Court says the video revealed a "man, dressed in all black, lying in wait for a vehicle to pass." As the vehicle approached, the individual appeared from behind a sign and began to run in the direction of the car.

The man who was dressed in all black opened fire on the passing vehicle as the driver attempted to leave the area. The court says Poydras fled the scene after the shooting.

Dillard was hired on October 4, 2021, to replace a supervisor at the King Soopers Distribution Center at 1861 Tower Road. As Dillard was transitioning into his new role, it was revealed that some of the employees of the facility were running a payroll scheme, according to the Adams County District Court.

Poydras previously worked at the distribution center. At the time of Dillard's hiring, Poydras was still on the payroll as part of the scheme but no longer worked for King Soopers.

Poydras was convicted on July 21 of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

"This was a cold and calculated murder, committed in broad daylight for all to see," said District Attorney Brian Mason. "Mr. Poydras murdered a supervisor to keep a payroll scheme he was benefiting from in operation. I'm grateful to the Aurora Police Department for their investigation and my team at the DA's Office for securing justice in this heinous case."

Adams County District Court says Chief Deputy District Attorney Alex Baker and Senior Deputy District Attorney Danny Paulson led the prosecution of this case.