Man arrested for answering wife's horn honks with gunfire

A 55-year-old Pueblo man was jailed for shooting his wife in the leg Friday night.

The couple drove to a property southeast of Pueblo, just outside the city limits, to discuss the purchase of a vehicle with another person, according to a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Bramschreiber entered a residence on the property and did not emerge from it for 30 minutes, at which point his wife began honking their truck's horn in order to get him to come out.

A witness later told deputies that Bramschreiber exited the trailer and fired three shots at the truck.

A woman identified as Bramschreiber's 56-year-old wife was struck in the leg by one of the bullets. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated and released, according to PCSO's press release.

Bramschreiber was arrested for felony menacing, 2nd degree assault, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Bramschreiber has had four domestic abuse protection orders filed against him since 1996, according to online court records. He also was sentenced to state prison in 1997 for a 2nd degree assault conviction in Colorado Springs.

Additionally, one person inside the trailer was arrested. Cindy Barker, 45, was taken into custody for unrelated outstanding warrants. All the warrants are for failing to appear for court hearings in Pueblo, El Paso and Mesa county cases. Those cases involve misdemeanor theft charges and traffic violations.