Man arrested for alleged distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

Lakewood Police Department says a man was taken into custody for alleged distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

The department says Brock Troy Nieuwendorp, 37, faces one count of fentanyl distribution resulting in death following month's long investigation.

Lakewood police say this marks the first prosecution in our jurisdiction since the implementation of Colorado's HB22-1326.

According to LPD, on April 29, agents from the department responded to the apartment of 25-year-old Catherine Hackim after her parents were unable to contact her. Officers arrived and found Hackim dead on her couch.

LPD says agents were aware that Hackim was known to use fentanyl and eventually located a drawer in the bathroom with a small bag of blue M30 fentanyl pills.

On May 30, 2023, the autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was listed as accidental due to combined drug intoxication.

The toxicology report revealed a high level of fentanyl and its metabolites and the combination of Norbuprenorphine and Buprenorphine.

Agents received information that led to them identifying Nieuwendorp. Through cell phone records and payment apps, agents identified Nieuwendorp as the individual who sold fentanyl to the victim.

Nieuwendorp is accused of providing fentanyl to Hackim on numerous occasions dating back to February, including the day of her death on April 28.

LPD says Nieuwendorp was advised of the charges on Tuesday and is set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m.