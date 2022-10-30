Man arrested after gun goes off at flag football game

A 65-year-old man from Aurora was arrested after his gun went off during a flag football game in Highlands Ranch.

According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 9-1-1 dispatchers received several calls about "shots fired" around the Cresthill Middle School football field at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined David Drummond's handgun fell out of his pants and fired when he picked it up. The round "discharged into the area," per the press release, but there were no injuries reported.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Press Release- 65 year old arrested after accidental discharge of a firearm - Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 29, 2022

Drummond was later booked into the Douglas County jail on charges of prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

An online search of the jail's inmates Sunday morning did not show Drummond in custody, indicating he may have already posted bond and been released.

Additionally, because the charge of carrying a weapon on school property is a felony, DCSO stated that it will contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and the state of Utah seeking to have Drummond's concealed handgun permits with those jurisdictions confiscated.