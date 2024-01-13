Man and children, 3 and 7, dead in apparent murder-suicide in small Colorado town

A man and two children were found dead Saturday at a home in a small Colorado town after law enforcement was asked to check on the people inside the residence.

Deputies from the Routt County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check in the 21000 block of 4th Avenue. Those deputies "made entry" into the home, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The press release does not say if the deputies were allowed in by someone inside the home or forced their way in.

Once inside, those deputies found 45-year-old James "Jake" Hill and two children, ages 3 and 7, dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident is a murder-suicide, according to the sheriff's office. No suspects are said to be at large and there is no known danger to the community.

A view along Colorado Highway 131, the main thoroughfare in Phippsburg, Saturday morning. The town is located about 14 miles south of Steamboat Springs. Shannon Lukens/Steamboat Radio

Phippsburg has a population of 234, according to the 2020 census.

Online court records show Hill was in the midst of a child custody case filed by a couple in Delta County last October.

Routt County Undersheriff Joshua Carrell concluded the press release by stating, "Our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy."