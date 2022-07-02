Male pedestrian killed by car, driver arrested

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man following an early morning collision in south Denver that killed a pedestrian in front of several witnesses.

The adult male pedestrian was pronounced by medical personnel at the scene, Denver Police Department Officer Cassandra Ulrich told CBS4.

The driver of the vehicle who struck him crashed into a parked vehicle and was arrested at the scene, Ulrich added.

#HeadsUp: #DPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of N Broadway St and W Ellsworth Ave. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim identification when available. Traffic is shut down in all directions. pic.twitter.com/XARBn2fI8F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 2, 2022

That driver, Azel Aguirre Sanchez, was first taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the incident. But he has since been released from the hospital and placed into custody.

Sanchez is being held in Denver's jail for investigation of vehicular homicide, Ulrich said.

(credit: CBS)

The pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk at Broadway and West Ellsworth Avenue. Sanchez was driving southbound on Broadway. No other details were provided about the incident, including which of the two had right of way at the time of the collision.

The incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. Saturday and was witnessed by several people, Ulrich said.