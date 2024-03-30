Major delays on I-25 after early morning tanker accident

Major delays are expected on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock for most of the day as emergency crews clean up a messy scene where a semi tanker rolled early Saturday morning.

One southbound lane is open next to the crash while the diesel fuel inside the crashed trailer is siphoned into another tanker. But there is no estimated time for the highway to be fully re-opened.

South Metro Fire Rescue/X

The Colorado State Patrol was notified of the incident at 2:26 a.m., per Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

South Metro Fire Rescue/X

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident. Moltrer said the circumstances of the crash are not yet available from CSP's investigators.

That single southbound lane was re-opened at about 8:15 a.m., nearly six hours after the crash.

South Metro Fire Rescue/X

South Metro Fire Rescue stated on social media that its hazardous materials crews were assisting Ambipar Environmental Services personnel with recovery of the diesel fuel from the wrecked trailer. Approximately 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel leaked alongside the highway. Firefighters dug dams by hand to channel the leaked fuel into pools where it was collected.

The semi was hauling a 9,000 gallons, per a South Metro spokesman.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue drill into the top of a rolled tanker trailer in order to access the remaining diesel fuel inside it for offload into another tanker. South Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook

Authorities are asking southbound drivers to take a detour around the crash site while two right lanes and shoulder are closed. The suggested detour requires exiting I-25 at the Castle Pines Parkway exit just prior to the crash location and travelling east to Hess Road and State Highways 83 and 86 to rejoin the interstate.

Colorado State Patrol/X