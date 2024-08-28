Mail emergency issued in Colorado mountain town after thieves target multiple post office locations

Residents in Summit and Clear Creek County are dealing with a 'Postal Emergency' as thieves appear to be targeting post offices and postal boxes in the area.

Investigators with the Dillon Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service say Post Office locations in Silverthorne, Dillon, Copper Mountain, and Idaho Springs have all been hit.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Dillon Police Chief Cale Osborn says officers responded to the first report of an alarm at the Dillon Post Office. While they found no forced entry, detectives launched an investigation.

Dillon Post Office CBS

On Monday, Aug. 26, Silverthorne officials say their Post Office was hit. According to a city spokesperson a laptop and mail were reported stolen, and it is believed that the suspect entered the building with the stolen master keys taken during the break-in at the Dillon Post Office.

The next day, Aug. 27, thieves broke into the Dillon Post Office again. Police officers responded and arrested a woman from Aurora, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant.

The US Postal Inspection Service is now investigating each of the cases. In a statement spokesperson Melissa Atkin says, "The security of the US Mail is very important to us – any leads associated with those responsible for these burglaries is greatly appreciated and will be promptly pursued."

Residents in certain neighborhoods of Summit County say delivery to their boxes has been suspended temporarily because of what is being referred to as a "postal emergency."

CBS

Miriam Hickey has been a Summit County resident for three years; she says they have had issues with mail before.

"The mail that is sent to our home address comes to Smith Ranch in our box and it hasn't been there. It has been spotty to begin with since we lived here but now hearing we now have to go to Dillon to go pick up our mail is unacceptable," Hickey said.

Jalisa Carey, 30, remains in custody in the Summit County Jail.

Investigators believe there are likely more arrests to come and urge anyone who thinks they may be a victim to file a report. at https://postalinspectors.uspis.gov/ or by phone at 877-876-2455.