Miss Colorado, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024

Miss Colorado was crowned as the new Miss America over the weekend. Madison Marsh, 22, is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and the first-ever active duty servicemember to win the title. She's also the fourth Miss Colorado to become Miss America.

The confetti rains down from the ceiling while Madison Marsh, Miss Colorado, is crowned Miss America 2024. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The pageant was held at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Congratulations poured in on social media after Marsh's victory, including from Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who wrote in a post "The City of Colorado Springs wishes you great success. You have inspired countless young girls to dream big and reach for the stars."

The U.S. Air Force wrote on X: "Congratulations to our very own #Airman."

Marsh was on the Dean's List eight times at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.