Smash & grab turns into just smash when would-be thieves leave empty handed

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for the suspects who broke into a gun shop early Thursday morning. The suspects drove a vehicle through the front of Machine Gun Tours to gain access.

Jefferson County

Unfortunately for the would-be thieves, they got nothing when the alarm went off. Investigators said that the business owner should be credited with "properly securing weapons in such a way that they couldn't be taken."

Machine Gun Tours at 12550 W. Colfax Ave. had an attempt burglary at 6 a.m. on 07/28/22. Suspects drove vehicle thru front of shop and fled with nothing when alarm went off. Business owner is credited with properly securing weapons in such a way that they couldn't be taken. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/3wv7j4zQ8J — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 28, 2022

Anyone with information about the smash and "not" so grab, it asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

