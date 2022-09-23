Ma Kaing slaying suspects request interpreters and joint hearings

The suspects in community leader Ma Kaing's death were in court today.

Four people were arrested in Kaing's death last month and, in today's hearing, all four requested interpreters and joint hearings.

Ma Kaing via CBS

The court set a preliminary hearing and proof presumption hearing for Dec. 2. The judge is still deciding on the combined joint hearing request.

Kaing was killed in July while unloading groceries outside her apartment.

Ma Kaing murder suspects Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, Swa Bay Denver police except for Pa Reh, credit Arapahoe County

She was hit with a stray bullet and four suspects, Pa Reh, 20; Nu Ra Ah La, 22; and Lu Reh, 22; and Swa Bay, 19, were arrested about a month later.

They're facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.