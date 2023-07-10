Ma Kaing murder suspects appear in court, 2 remain in custody on no-bond hold

The four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing appeared in court on Monday. Kaing was killed July 15, 2022 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.

Ma Kaing murder suspects Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, Swa Bay Denver Police

The suspects are Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, and Swa Bay. The suspects are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The judge set bond for some of the suspects and also arraignment dates.

Lu Reh's bond was set for $2 million with an arraignment set for Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m. Nu Rah Ah La remains in custody on a no-bond hold. His arraignment is set for Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m. Pa Reh remains in custody on a no-bond hold. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Swa Bay's bond is set at $1 million with an arraignment on Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Ma Kaing via CBS

Detectives said that the suspects were in New Freedom Park when they watched a vehicle driving around the park that they didn't believe should be there. That's when police said that they started firing multiple rounds.

Investigators believe one of those rounds struck Ma Kaing as she was unloading groceries at her home at an apartment building, Hidden Brook Apartments, on 1313 Xenia Street. Officers recovered more than 3 dozen shell casings from the area after the shooting.

CBS

Since Kaing's death, some mobilization has come for the residents living around the New Freedom Park area. Denver has installed more lights and surveillance cameras. They've also looked at response times in the area.