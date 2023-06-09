Lyons residents urged to be prepared to evacuate in case of flooding over the weekend

Residents in Lyons are urged to prepare for possible flooding

One northern Colorado town is preparing for the possibility of flooding with the increased chance of rain over the weekend. People who live in Lyons are being asked to prepare for that chance over the next 72 hours.

The Town of Lyons, located north of Boulder along Highway 36, suffered its worst disaster in town history with massive flooding in September 2013. More than 17 inches of rainfall over a 2-day span and St. Vrain Creek rose to 10 times its normal water volume.

Now, nearly 10 years later, people living along the floodplain areas are urged to prepare to evacuate if the water levels of the St. Vrain rise to dangerous levels once again.

"They're just saying right now it's nuisance flooding and I know that Button Rock Reservoir is now full so we're just hoping we don't get a lot more rain and it just stays at these levels," said Lyons resident Sue Willey.

Residents can check the interactive map to determine if their home falls in the area in question.

Town officials urge residents to sign up for emergency alerts with the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management.