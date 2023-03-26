One of the world's smallest luchadores makes his way to Colorado: "I'm the smallest, I've trained really hard"

It's a dream 24-year-old Microman said he was born to do. Coming in at just over 3 feet and weighing 62 pounds, Microman is defying the odds in the world of wrestling, as one of the smallest luchadores worldwide.

"For me, lucha is my whole life," the fighter told CBS News Colorado. "Fans tell me that through my lucha, I've helped them find motivation... [the] impulse to achieve their goals and dreams in life. There are a lot of people who don't have the motivation, so I'm glad that I can inspire and help them with what I do."

Microman CBS

Born and raised in Mexico, Microman's been doing lucha libre for only 6 years, but he comes from a family that's been doing it for decades. Microman is the son of Kemonito, who's served as a mascot and manager in the industry. Lucha libra is Mexican-style wrestling. The lucha fighters do not reveal their real identity and, per tradition, always wear a mask in front of spectators.

"I've had some of the best teachers and, even though I'm the smallest, I've trained really hard to be able to confront my rivals," he said.

Microman travels the world performing in front of huge crowds and speaking to fans about the sport. On Sunday, he'll perform in Colorado again, with IWC Legacy, doing what he does best.

"There are a lot of people who like it, but I really want to take lucha to people who haven't been able to experience it, and I want them to know my work, and to keep representing my country," he said.

CBS

Microman hopes to someday wrestle in Japan, where the sport is growing. He said he'll keep doing lucha until his body says otherwise. He's hoping his story will inspire others to believe in themselves.

"In life, you have to take risks, a lot of things can happen, but you've got to give it your all," Microman said. "There will be trips and falls, but you always got to go after you want."