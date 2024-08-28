Watch CBS News
Lucent Boulevard in Highlands Ranch renamed Kendrick Castillo Way

By Jennifer McRae

Lucent Boulevard in Highlands Ranch will soon be known as Kendrick Castillo Way. The Kendrick Castillo Memorial Oversight Committee requested the change and the Board of Douglas County Commissioners formally approved this request at a public hearing on Tuesday. 

Kendrick Castillo was killed in the May 7, 2019 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Eight other students were hurt in the shooting. 

The name change is a way to memorialize Kendrick who was a senior at the school. Kendrick was just 18 years old when he rushed one of the gunmen before he was shot and killed. Two classmates have since been sentenced to life in prison.  

"As the days go on, it's tough, and it gets tougher all the time," Kendrick's father, John Castillo, said during the public hearing. "We're very honored that it has come to light to rename Lucent Boulevard, a street I drive every day. It's good that we remember our heroes, who sacrificed their lives, and that we think of the events, so we can improve resources for mental health, and…fund our police and give them the resources they need."

Lucent Boulevard will be changed to Kendrick Castillo Way from County Line Road to South Broadway. 

